Three municipal employees injured after wall collapses on them

Durban — Three eThekwini Municipality workers have been left injured after a wall collapsed on top of them where they were working. ALS Paramedics Medical Services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said just before midday yesterday (Sunday) they had received numerous calls on what was thought to be an electrocution on Hunt Road, before Clark Road, in Glenwood, Durban.

Jamieson said the municipal workers were injured when a wall that they were working next to collapsed on top of them on Hunt Road just before 12pm on Sunday morning. Jamieson said ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find that three municipality workers had been working on a line when the wall collapsed on to them. Three municipal workers were injured when a wall that they were working next to collapsed on top of them on Hunt Road just before 12pm on Sunday morning. Picture: ALS Paramedics Medical Services “The three workers were quickly pulled out by co-workers before medical services arrived. The patients were assessed by Advanced Life Support Paramedics and found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

“All three patients were stabilised on the scene before being transported to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment,” Jamieson said. He said that at this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown. However, investigations will take place by the relevant authorities. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident last year, a construction worker was left fighting for his life after a wall collapsed in Durban North.

At the time, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a structural collapse on a construction site in Mackeurtan Avenue, Durban North. Reports from the scene indicated that a male worker was on a ladder when a wall collapsed, crushing his leg between the wall and the ladder. Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise him before he was rushed to a nearby hospital for further care.