Girl, 4, dies after choking on marula fruit

Police in Limpopo have urged parents and guardians to exercise caution and vigilance at all times for the safety of their children after a child died in the week. On Thursday, at around 7.15pm, a four-year-old girl died after choking on a marula fruit in Kauletsi Village.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the deceased child was identified as Phologo Machaba. “Phologo Machaba was among a group of children playing when she ingested a marula fruit. Regrettably, the fruit became lodged in her throat and caused her to choke. Despite being rushed to Witpoort Hospital for medical attention, doctors declared her dead upon arrival. As such, the police have initiated an investigation into this tragic incident as an inquest case,” Ledwaba said. The Acting Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers underscored the importance of parents and guardians maintaining vigilance and awareness regarding their children's whereabouts.

Additionally, he said it was crucial that young children were not left unattended while consuming these fruits, as they can present a potential choking hazard. The ongoing police investigation remains in progress. In an unrelated incident in the Western Cape, a man was arrested shortly after a security guard in Harare was robbed by suspects. Police were alerted to the incident and saw the suspects walking down the street and gave chase. One of the suspects pointed police members with a firearm. He was subsequently arrested and found with a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and a knife.