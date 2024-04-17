Limpopo Education MEC saddened by death of two learners after N11 crash

By Simon Majadibodu Limpopo Education MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has conveyed her condolences, and wished a speedy recovery to learners who were involved in a horrific crash on the N11 near Mokopane in Limpopo.

Two young girls - age 10 - were killed when a minibus taxi which was overtaking dangerously on the road, collided with another minibus taxi, before crashing head-on with a truck. The crash also left at least 37 people injured, among them eight sustained serious injuries. A Toyota Avanza was also involved in the crash. Ramakhaya said that preliminary reports indicate that the two young girls who lost their lives as a result of the crash, were learners from the Potgietersrus Primary School in Mokopane.

The others, who are injured, are from Potgietersrus Comprehensive School and were on their way to school when the accident happened. Ramakhaya expressed her sadness and conveyed sympathies to the families of the deceased. “My prayers go to the bereaved families as no parent should ever have to experience the pain of losing a child and may the departed souls rest in peace.”

“I wish speedy recovery to all injured,” Ramakhanya added. Meanwhile, Tidimalo Chuene, spokesperson for the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, said the crash is believed to have been caused by reckless driving. Two young school girls were killed and 37 others injured following a horrific accident in the N11 road near Sekgakgapeng, in Mokopane. Photo: Supplied “It is reported that this happened after a collision of two Toyota minibuses, Avanza and a truck,” said Chuene.

Chuene said the minibus was overtaking unsafely, resulting in a side-swipe collision with another Toyota minibus and a Toyota Avanza. “Then, after collided head-on with an Isuzu truck,” she added. Chuene said 27 were passengers—comprising three drivers and 24 passengers sustained moderate injuries.