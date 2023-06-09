Polokwane dentist remanded in custody for practising without HPCSA registration

Pretoria – A 42-year-old Zimbabwean man, Taurai Chihoho, who was arrested for allegedly practising as a dentist in Polokwane, without the requisite registration has appeared in court. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Chihoho appeared briefly before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

“It is alleged that Chihoho was found practising as a dentist, while not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA). The accused was working at a medical practice registered in Polokwane. “As a result, he contravened section 17 (1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974. He was also charged with illegal immigration,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. The NPA has appealed to community members to be wary of unregistered medical practitioners.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report all suspected illegal practices by unregistered persons,” Malabi-Dzhangi said. “The matter was postponed to 15 June, 2023, for further investigation, and the accused will remain in custody.” Earlier this week, Hawks spokesperson in Limpopo, Lieutenant-Colonel Matimba Maluleke said the 42-year-old man was arrested by the Polokwane-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation members for the alleged fraud.

“The Hawks team received information from the Health Professions Council of South Africa about someone who was allegedly practising as a medical doctor without the licence in Polokwane,” Maluleke said. The team tactically visited the surgery and found the suspect treating patients as if allowed by the law. “After failing to produce the licence to practice as a medical doctor, the suspect was placed under arrest,” he said.

The HPCSA said a joint operation was conducted by the Council in conjunction with SAPS and the Hawks in Limpopo. “Mr Taurai Chihoho, a Zimbabwean national, was found practising as a dentist at a medical facility owned by Dr RD Matlhatse, a registered medical practitioner. Investigations revealed that he was employed by Dr Matlhatse since September 2022,” said HPCSA spokesperson Christopher Tsatsawane. “Dr Mathlatse will be reported to the Complaints Handling Unit for unethical conduct for employing an unregistered person to practise as a locum.”