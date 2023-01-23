Twitter divided over Limpopo Health MEC’s recent rant at clinic staff

Cape Town - Social media users have shared different views following Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s latest viral video of her scolding health employees at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane. Ramathuba paid an impromptu visit to Rethabile Clinic in the wake of reports that security guards were selling masks and shoddy service from the facility.

In the viral video, Ramathuba can be heard admonishing senior managers at Rethabile Clinic for sitting idle or not being available while patients wait in long queues. “As a supervisor, I expected when there is a disaster you'd be sitting here and working,” she said. “When there is a disaster, I can’t go on leave. When there is a disaster with Eskom, the president cancelled [his trip to the] World Economic Forum.

“You can’t be the first to go on lunch when there is a disaster and leave the junior staff. You should be here and coming up with a way to resolve this matter,” she said in a viral video. Meanwhile, in her latest interview with “eNCA”, Ramathuba said she will not apologise for being stern with clinic staff after the video surfaced on social media. The MEC said there was nothing wrong with the approach she took during her visit to Rethabile Clinic.

Some users were in favour of the MEC’s actions, saying: “I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done in the Limpopo Health Department. Well done, Dr @PhophiRamathuba – you are a beacon of hope in this generation,” @MadiBoity said. I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done with the Limpopo Health Department. Well done Dr @PhophiRamathuba - you are a beacon of hope in this generation. pic.twitter.com/VDrm4g4wIT — African Renaissance 🦅![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 18, 2023 I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done with the Limpopo Health Department. Well done Dr @PhophiRamathuba - you are a beacon of hope in this generation. pic.twitter.com/VDrm4g4wIT — African Renaissance 🦅![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 18, 2023 "Dr Phophi Ramathuba, leadership par excellence. This one can deal with load shedding mos. Engineers at Eskom will deliver under her leadership,” @JazzyDriveGains said.

Kefilwe Mabote Smartshopper #RamaphosaVSZuma #BBTitans #NationalShutdown khosi Mshololo Grad 12 pic.twitter.com/L9NI9g3QXX — Teddy_ 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@JazzyDriveGains) January 19, 2023 “Dr Phophi Ramathuba is the kind of leader we need in national government. She understands what it means to serve the people,” @Mathaba2022 said. Dr Phophi Ramathuba is the kind of leader we need in National Government. She understands what it means to serve the people. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/REfdMkq9Qr — Mathaba (@Mathaba2022) January 19, 2023 Meanwhile, other Twitter users were against the MEC’ latest rants: “Dear MEC @PhophiRamathuba, This isn’t how to treat fellow colleagues or subordinates. Contrary to what you believe, public humiliation of others reflect badly on you and your department. Such public stunts are a disgrace. How’d you feel if the shoe was on the other foot?,” @tebogokhaas said.