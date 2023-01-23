Twitter divided over Limpopo Health MEC’s recent rant at clinic staff

Cape Town - Social media users have shared different views following Limpopo Health MEC, Dr Phophi Ramathuba’s latest viral video of her scolding health employees at Rethabile Clinic in Polokwane.
Ramathuba paid an impromptu visit to Rethabile Clinic in the wake of reports that security guards were selling masks and shoddy service from the facility.
In the viral video, Ramathuba can be heard admonishing senior managers at Rethabile Clinic for sitting idle or not being available while patients wait in long queues.
“As a supervisor, I expected when there is a disaster you'd be sitting here and working,” she said.
“When there is a disaster, I can’t go on leave. When there is a disaster with Eskom, the president cancelled [his trip to the] World Economic Forum.
WATCH: Limpopo Health MEC gives staff at a clinic a tongue lashing for allegedly selling masks and its long queues
Fikile Mbalula rules Twitter streets for second year in a row
Baby girl born with brain damage: judge slams Limpopo health MEC for ‘denial of negligence’
MEC Ramathuba urges pregnant women to seek help in time, after child is delivered in car
Gauteng health department investigates the death of a Zimbabwean woman in Krugersdorp hospital shortly after giving birth
“You can’t be the first to go on lunch when there is a disaster and leave the junior staff. You should be here and coming up with a way to resolve this matter,” she said in a viral video.
Meanwhile, in her latest interview with “eNCA”, Ramathuba said she will not apologise for being stern with clinic staff after the video surfaced on social media.
The MEC said there was nothing wrong with the approach she took during her visit to Rethabile Clinic.
Some users were in favour of the MEC’s actions, saying:
“I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done in the Limpopo Health Department. Well done, Dr @PhophiRamathuba – you are a beacon of hope in this generation,” @MadiBoity said.
I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done with the Limpopo Health Department. Well done Dr @PhophiRamathuba - you are a beacon of hope in this generation. pic.twitter.com/VDrm4g4wIT— African Renaissance 🦅![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 18, 2023
I have an immense respect for Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba. I have discovered that doctors from other areas outside Limpopo respect the turnaround she has done with the Limpopo Health Department. Well done Dr @PhophiRamathuba - you are a beacon of hope in this generation. pic.twitter.com/VDrm4g4wIT— African Renaissance 🦅![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🦁 (@MadiBoity) January 18, 2023
"Dr Phophi Ramathuba, leadership par excellence. This one can deal with load shedding mos. Engineers at Eskom will deliver under her leadership,” @JazzyDriveGains said.
Dr Phophi Ramathuba, leadership par excellence. This one can deal with loadshedding mos. Engineers at Eskom will deliver in her leadership 🤞![CDATA[]]>🏽— Teddy_ 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@JazzyDriveGains) January 19, 2023
Kefilwe Mabote Smartshopper #RamaphosaVSZuma #BBTitans #NationalShutdown khosi Mshololo Grad 12 pic.twitter.com/L9NI9g3QXX
“Dr Phophi Ramathuba is the kind of leader we need in national government. She understands what it means to serve the people,” @Mathaba2022 said.
Dr Phophi Ramathuba is the kind of leader we need in National Government. She understands what it means to serve the people. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/REfdMkq9Qr— Mathaba (@Mathaba2022) January 19, 2023
Meanwhile, other Twitter users were against the MEC’ latest rants:
“Dear MEC @PhophiRamathuba, This isn’t how to treat fellow colleagues or subordinates. Contrary to what you believe, public humiliation of others reflect badly on you and your department. Such public stunts are a disgrace. How’d you feel if the shoe was on the other foot?,” @tebogokhaas said.
Dear MEC @PhophiRamathuba,— Tebogo Khaas (@tebogokhaas) January 22, 2023
This isn’t how to treat fellow colleagues or subordinates.
Contrary to what you believe, public humiliation of others reflect badly on you and your department.
Such public stunts are a disgrace. How’d you feel if the shoe was on the other foot? https://t.co/lriFLJqntp
“It's almost as if Phophi Ramathuba thinks we're stupid. She's angling for a national Cabinet post, hence the sustained PR offensive. It's Lesufism in action. Performative,”- @Arfness said.
It's almost as if Phophi Ramathuba thinks we're stupid. She's angling for a national cabinet post, hence the sustained PR offensive. It's Lesufism in action. Performative.— Andrew Fraser (@Arfness) January 22, 2023
“Dear @PhophiRamathuba, stop bullying youngsters in the Health Industry and filming them ... stop harassing workers you're failing to lead ... thumbs up are not worth all this, not in front of their juniors and patients, this attitude stinks. You'd never do this to a white supervisor," - @titusson_zealot
Dear @PhophiRamathuba stop Bullying youngsters in the Health Industry and filming them.. stop harassing workers you're failing to lead... thumbs up are not worth all this, not in front of their juniors and patients , this attitude stink. you'd never do this to a white supervisor— Zealot Titusson (@titusson_zealot) January 22, 2023
IOL