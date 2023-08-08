Unfair and unjust: Alcohol traders, supported by EFF, in court to fight Limpopo’s ban on midnight liquor sale

The High Court in Polokwane will on Tuesday hear an urgent application for an interdict on the blanket reduction of liquor trading hours imposed in Limpopo. The court challenge was brought by different stakeholders, including businesses, but the regulations have come into effect since the beginning of this month.

The National Liquor Traders Association is part of the entities which launched the urgent court application for an interdict on the implementation of the Limpopo Liquor Act. The legislation now moves the cut-off time for the sale of alcohol from 2am, to midnight. Convenor of the National Liquor Traders Association, Lucky Ntimane was optimistic that the court would stop the provincial government in its tracks. The National Liquor Traders Association is seeking an court interdict on the implementation of the Limpopo Liquor Act which bans the sale of alcohol from midnight. File Picture “We really expect that the judgment will be in our favour, that at the very least these unfair and unjust liquor laws for Limpopo will be repelled or suspended. We are very confident, our people are here. We have also seen support from the EFF that is here to support their constituency, to ensure that this Act doesn’t see the light of day,” Ntimane spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

“We have every right to expect that the judge is going in our favour because if we look at the strength of our papers, our submission, in as far as the constitutionality of this matter is concerned, we are confident that we will emerge here today victorious.” As of August 1, the Limpopo Economic Development, Environment, and Tourism implemented the controversial Limpopo Liquor Act as well as its associated regulations. IOL reported last month that the new law has been nicknamed the “Midnight Law”, as some changes call for liquor outlets and nightlife facilities that trade alcohol to only be allowed to operate up to midnight.