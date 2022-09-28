Mpumalanga farmer, who was also a veterinarian in Gauteng, brutally murdered in his home

Pretoria - Police at Delmas are investigating a farm attack following an incident in which a 72-year-old man was brutally murdered. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the incident occurred at a farm on Tuesday morning.

“According to the information, members of the police at Delmas received information via a platform of Farm Watch group on social media whereby a member of the slain man’s family raised an alarm about a possible attack at a farm in Klipspruit Waaikraal, between Delmas and Bronkhorstspruit,” said Mdhluli. “Upon arrival at the farm, they found a male pensioner lying motionless in a pool of blood. He was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene.” Police found the farmer, identified as Jessie Henry Coleman, lying motionless in a pool of blood and he was certified dead by the paramedics who also attended the scene The man has since been identified as Jessie Henry Coleman, who was a farmer who also worked as a veterinarian in Benoni.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s hands and feet were tied when he was found. Police discovered as well that the back door of the house was broken possibly by the suspect(s) in order to gain entry. The whole house was ransacked and his mobile phone could have been stolen during the incident hence a charge of house robbery was added,” said Mdhluli. “Things are still sketchy while police are currently processing the scene. The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “vehemently” condemned the incident.

“Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrator(s) to contact call Detective Warrant Officer Jacques Smook at 082 527 2974 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111,” the police appealed. “Alternatively, members of the public can send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.” IOL