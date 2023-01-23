Mpumalanga teacher suspended over sex abuse accusations

Nelspruit – The Mpumalanga Department of Education has suspended a teacher after reports that he allegedly molested young boys at a school in KwaMhlanga. According to the SABC, a teacher at Siboniwe Primary School at Phola Park in KwaMhlanga was arrested and was due to appear in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon.

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said officials were sent to the school to talk to the principal and a report was received. The department decided to suspend the teacher in question. “The department will send a team of officials from the psychosocial section to render counselling to the affected learners. The department condemns this in the strongest terms possible.

“The department further encourages parents to inform it in the event that they suspect any form of abuse against children from any of our schools and this will help to root out such unwarranted tendencies,” he told the SABC. In November last year, IOL reported that angry residents of Seleteng in Limpopo allegedly assaulted the deputy principal at Kgagatlou Secondary School after allegations emerged that he was having a sexual relationship with one of his pupils. It was alleged that the 52-year-old educator had a sexual relationship with a 19-year-old matric schoolgirl at the school and when the community found out they attacked him.

