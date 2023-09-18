Two shot dead, 14 injured as gunmen shoot tavern patrons ‘indiscriminately’ at midnight

Two people lost their lives at KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga when two unidentified assailants entered a tavern after midnight on Sunday and fired shots “indiscriminately” at the patrons. At least 14 other patrons were injured in the shooting, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

In an update on Monday morning, Mdhluli said one patron died at the scene, while another patron died during the day. “Another person who was among the victims that were shot at the tavern has since succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, September 17. Both deceased have not yet been identified,” said Mdhluli. Two patrons were shot dead, while 14 others were injured when gunmen entered a tavern at KaNyamazane and shot randomly at patrons. File Picture: Pixabay Two other people who were at the tavern were on Monday said to be “in a serious condition in hospital”.

“This means that there are currently two counts of murder with 15 counts of attempted murder,” said Mdhluli. On Sunday, police in Mpumalanga said they had launched a manhunt for two assailants that were involved in the shooting, outside Mbombela. “The bizarre incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, September 17.

“According to information, two armed men wearing balaclavas stormed into the liquor outlet just after midnight then opened fire indiscriminately. After the shooting, the suspects are said to have fled the scene,” Mdhluli narrated. Police and emergency medical services were summoned to the scene and upon arrival one man was certified dead. “A case of murder with other counts of attempted murder has been opened. The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage,” said Mdhluli.

A team of investigators has been assembled under the leadership of the provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela. “No one has been arrested so far and police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspects to call the Crime Stop number at 086 001 0111 or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” Mdhluli appealed. Meanwhile, Manamela has “strongly condemned” the incident.