Nando’s pays cheeky tribute to veteran journalist Derek Watts

Even in death and times of sadness, Nando's marketing team can deliver lines that punch harder than Iron Mike Tyson. The company paid tribute to veteran investigative journalist Derek Watts, who died on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling cancer.

“To the only other person who grilled better than us,” said the Nando’s ad posted on Facebook, captioned as “Cheers for now, Derek Watts”. Cheers for now, Derek Watts 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/VlRbFDzHlY — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 22, 2023 Devi Sankaree Govender was one of many South Africans to pay homage to Watts. Watts and Sankaree Govender worked together on Carte Blanche.

Watts was on Carte Bache since the show launched in 1988. “We had a few laughs at the crazy situations we often found ourselves. We really got on well since day one it's not easy when you say goodbye to a colleague after 18 years, but he has left an indelible legacy,” Sankaree Govender said. Carte Blanche also put out a tribute to Watts.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Carte Blanche anchor and icon, Derek Watts. He passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, surrounded by loved ones. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife and children in this time of loss. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts and minds of his Carte Blanche family,” Carte Blanche said. Before his passing, Watts sent an optimistic message to South Africans from his hospital bed about his health.