No 'Januworry' for somebody as Ithuba announces a R4.8 Lotto jackpot winner

Someone has started off their new year as a multi-millionaire. According to National Lottery Ithuba someone bagged the R4,895,029.20 lotto jackpot from the January 6 draw.

The person won using the Standard Bank banking app and has yet to claim their prize. In a statement, Ithuba invited the winner to come forward and embark on their journey as South Africa's newest multi-millionaire. This victory marks transformative moments for the lucky winner, who is urged to responsibly embrace their newfound prosperity.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza firmly believes that this victory will bring boundless joy and hope to players, encouraging them to persist in the spirit of "Phanda, Pusha, Play". Earlier this month, a woman bagged R30 million in the Lotto Plus 2 draw from the December 30 draw. The winner, whose highest amount won before was R60,000, plans to renovate her grandmother’s house.

She won via the Capitec banking app. In addition, the Lotto jackpot from the December 30 draw, worth R8,939,771.60, was won via the Standard Bank online platform. Ithuba reminded its players that all winners over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, and all winnings are tax-free.