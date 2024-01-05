Woman bags R30 million Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, plans to renovate her grandma’s home

Two people have started off their 2024 on a great note after winning the Lotto and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots from the December 30 draw. Both jackpots were won via a banking app.

According to National Lottery Ithuba the Lotto jackpot worth R8,939,771.60 was won via the Standard Bank online platform and the R30,000,000, Lotto Plus 2 jackpot was won via the Capitec banking app. The R30 million jackpot winner has come forward to claim her prize. “Expressing initial disbelief at the unexpected stroke of luck,” said Ithuba in a statement.

“As an infrequent lottery participant, she initially questioned the authenticity of the notification, suspecting it might be another digital scam.” She previously won R60,000. “With plans to renovate her grandmother’s house, she encourages fellow South Africans to participate in the lottery, attesting to the National Lottery’s genuine nature and emphasising the existence of real winners.”

In congratulating both winners Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza, said she was elated by the achievement of these two winners, emphasising how it embodies the dreams and aspirations central to the National Lottery's mission. Ithuba reminded its players that all winners over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling, and all winnings are tax-free. In another Lotto success story, a Nelspruit man ended off the 2023 year with a R20 million Lotto jackpot win.