Some donkey carts handed over to North West community broke down after single use

Durban – Some donkey carts handed to the villagers in Mahikeng in the North West as a mode of transport, have reportedly broken down after a single use. The Sunday Times reported that locals complained about poor design that makes them difficult to use.

IOL reported that the government bought 20 donkey carts valued at around R780 000 to help transport Dibono and Manawana villagers to clinics and schools. North West’s community safety department said these carts would help to alleviate transport challenges faced by the rural community, according to News 24. Community safety MEC Sello Lehari defended the project, warning people to refrain from peddling unsubstantiated information on social media.

According to the report, the prices of the carts ranged from R32 500 for a two-seater and R45 500 for the four-seater. However this week, the company the government allegedly said it had got the donkey carts from, has distanced itself from the project. According to the Sunday Times, LKT Business Enterprise director 22-year-old Mpho Ramongalo, said she knew nothing about the project.

The woman’s mother also told the Sunday Times that she knew nothing about being the supplier, adding that they did not even have a company bank account. She further told the The Sunday Times that she expected the MEC to answer, as her daughter’s reputation had suffered. North West transport department spokesperson Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse said he would look into Ramongalo’s claims, the Sunday Times reported.

According to the Sunday Times three carts have already broken down or are showing signs of defects. A community member Goitseone Gwai, 39, from Dibono, told Sunday Times that the person who designed the carts had never used a cart before. He has gone back to using his old donkey cart from 2011 which he paid R1 800 for, the Sunday Times reported.