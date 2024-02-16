WATCH: 15 crocodiles recaptured after escaping from Brits farm

Fifteen crocodiles that escaped from their enclosure at a North West farm, have been safely recaptured. The crocodiles had escaped on Thursday night.

Speaking to IOL News, Critter Chronicles's Jac-Louis Horn said he was called to the farm in Brits at around 10.30pm on Thursday night. "I didn't realise how many crocodiles had actually escaped and thought it was just one. When I got to the scene, I asked where they were, and people started pointing to different spots where the crocodiles were," Horn said. Naturally, he was alarmed that there were more than a dozen snappers lurking in the bush about the place, but that was not about to stop him.

He said he managed to keep the situation under control until more animal rescue helpers arrived. "The farmer also arrived with staff and together we worked to return all 15 crocodiles to their enclosure on the farm. Andre Scholtz, our local snake catcher, also arrived to help," Horn said, adding that no injuries were reported and no animals were harmed.

Horn said the farmer was very professional and helped to keep the situation calm. It is believed that the crocodiles escaped through a part of the fence that was damaged by the recent bad weather.