Combined memorial service for four SANDF soldiers killed in Northern Cape crash

A combined memorial service will be held on Wednesday for four SA National Defence Force members killed in a crash last week. It is alleged that the members were towing a Samil 50 truck which experienced a burst tyre, causing both vehicles to overturn enroute to the SA Army Combat Training Centre in the Northern Cape on September 20.

The deceased have been identified as Pte T.M. Petlane, Rfn C.N. Samuels, Rfn L.Siko and Rfn T.S Pieterson of the 8th South African Infantry. Two officers were rushed to hospital in a critical condition while nine more sustained minor injuries. SANDF defence corporate communication director, Major General R.E Mecuur, said the service will take place at the 8 South African Infantry Battalion in Upington at 9am.

He said full military arrangements will be made for the officers. JUST IN: Another tragedy has hit the SANDF after soldiers (believed to be 4) died in an accident in the Northern Cape around 1pm on Thursday. The dead soldiers are from the 8 Sai Battalion and they were travelling from Upington to Lohatla where there is an army event. @IOL pic.twitter.com/bEoelSRRh1 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) September 21, 2023

“Pte T.M. Petlane will be buried in Zastron, Rfn C.N. Samuels will be buried in Koffiefontein and Rfn L.Siko will be buried in Soweto on September 30 while Rfn T.S Pieterson will be buried on in Kimberley on October 7,” Mecuur said. The tragedy occurred just hours after three SA Navy officers lost their lives at sea. A joint memorial will also be held for Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training) on Wednesday.