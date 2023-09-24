Joint memorial service for SA Navy crew killed in exercise near Kommetjie

A joint memorial service will be held on Wednesday for three members of the SA Navy, killed during an exercise near Kommetjie, last week. Lieutenant Commander Gillian Elizabeth Hector (Executive Officer), Master Warrant Officer William Masela Mathipa (Coxswain) and Warrant Officer Class One Mmokwapa Lucas Mojela (Coxswain under training) were reportedly swept out to see while standing on the deck of the SA Navy submarine SAS Manthatisi.

The crew were en route to Cape Town and was conducting a vertical transfer using the SA Air Force Maritime Lynx helicopter. The SANDF said the VERTREP evolution was immediately cancelled and efforts were launched to recover the members. In a statement out on Sunday, the SA National Defence Force called on the Simons Town community and the general public at large to show solidarity with the SA Navy and to pay their respects to those who have lost their lives by way of a public, inclusive memorial service. The service will take place at the Wynberg Military Indoor Sport Centre, Area Health Military Unit (2 Military Hospital), Wynberg (Access gate through Alphen Hill and Buren Roads) on September 27 at 10am.