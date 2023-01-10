One killed after taxi crashes into donkey

Durban - One person and a donkey were killed in an accident on Tuesday morning in the Northern Cape.. According to Kyle van Reenan, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the scene of a collision involving a minibus taxi on the R31 in the Kuruman area.

“On arrival on scene, a minibus taxi was found to have crashed into a donkey before overturning. “One occupant of the taxi was killed in the collision whilst numerous others suffered minor to moderate injuries and were treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. “The donkey was killed on impact.”

In September last year, 11 people were killed in a horror crash in Kuruman. According to Russel Meiring, an ER 24 spokesperson, two light motor vehicles collided. “On closer inspection, medics found one man lying outside the one vehicle. Ten other patients were found lying trapped in the two cars, five in each.”

Meiring said medics assessed the patients and found that all eleven patients had already succumbed to their injuries. In another incident, a woman was charged for knocking and killing a cheetah at the Kruger National Park in 2021. According to police, the 51-year-old woman from Saselamani village drove over a cheetah inside the Kruger National Park next to Punda Maria gate and was charged with reckless and negligent driving.

