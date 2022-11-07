Springbok flyhalf Eljon Jantjies admits he had an affair

Durban - Elton Jantjies has come clean regarding his affair with dietician Zeenat Simjee. According to reports in News 24, the Springbok flyhalf admitted to his wife had he had been involved with Simjee for several months.

He allegedly made the confession when the couple landed in Japan. Jantjies said he was ashamed and saddened by his actions. They further reported that the couple were working on their marriage.

He said he planned to make it up to his wife, Iva Ristic. Ristic she had suspected he was having an affair because she wondered where his money was going to. She said she planned to do right by their children and move on.

On September 12 news of the affair surfaced. At the time ,Jantjies vehemently denied the allegations. “I do not want to say much about the newspaper article, except that it contains many untruths and half-truths,” said Jantjies.

IOL reported that Jantjies said he and Simjee were good friends and they were never together at a guest house. While sending him home at the time of the incident, the Springbok management said that although no protocols were breached, both parties were heading home to sort out personal matters. Last month, IOL reported that Jantjies had checked himself into a Cape Town rehab facility for drug addiction.