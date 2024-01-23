Two boys, aged 12 and 13, drown while swimming in Limpopo river, others rushed to hospital after lightning strike

Police in Seshego have opened two inquest dockets following a drowning incident on Monday at Makgodu village, outside Polokwane in the Capricorn District. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that two boys, aged 12 and 13-years-old, were swimming alongside three other boys, when they “suddenly” drowned in the river at Makgodu village.

The drowning happened at around 3pm on Monday. “It is alleged that in the process of swimming, there was a lighting that struck, and the two boys drowned,” said Ledwaba. Five boys were swimming in a Limpopo river when two of them drowned and three of the boys were rushed to hospital, following a lightning strike. File Picture “The two deceased boys were later identified as Tebogo Mofumadi, 12, and Boitumelo Tshabalala, 13, and the other three survivors were taken to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the drowning incident are being investigated, and the cause of the deaths will be determined by post-mortem results. It is not known why the children had gone to swim when there was lightning. Meanwhile, acting provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has appealed to parents to closely monitor children.

“We call upon our communities to be extra cautious during rainy season. We are aware of individuals who go into the rivers, streams for various reasons including for spiritual, religious or cultural practices. We urge them to be extra careful during this time as rivers and streams are overflowing,” said Ledwaba. “We urge parents, too, to take care of their children to guard against drownings. Parents and guardians are reminded not to leave their children to swim without supervision of the adults.” Police in Limpopo are warning community members to be cautious when performing rituals or crossing rivers. File Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Last year, IOL reported that a man drowned during a baptism ritual at Groot Letaba River in Nwamarhanga village, in Limpopo.

Police said the 27-year-old man reportedly slipped into the water and drowned soon after the baptism. “According to the information, the church congregants led by their priest, had been performing religious rituals and after they concluded the session, one of the congregants went back to the river to collect water. The 27-year-old man, identified as Ronald Rikhotso, reportedly slipped and drowned,” Ledwaba said at the time. He said the police were alerted about the incident and the body was retrieved from the river by the divers from the SAPS Provincial Search and Rescue Team.