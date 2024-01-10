21 deaths on Western Cape roads, most of them pedestrians

The Western Cape Department of Mobility has recorded 21 deaths across the province’s road over the past week. Fourteen of the recorded deaths were those of pedestrians, accounting for two-thirds of all traffic fatalities.

Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie passed on his condolences to the families who lost loved ones and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in crashes. “I urge motorists to show consideration for pedestrians, who are highly vulnerable road users. I also caution pedestrians to cross any roads at formal crossings for their own safety,” Mackenzie said. “Child pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users. My plea to drivers is to watch out for children and slow down when you see them. Due to their size, children are more likely to be hit by a vehicle in the head and chest, causing more serious and potentially fatal injuries.”

When walking near a road, wear visible clothing, instead of dark colours, especially at night time. Pedestrians are also urged not to walk along any road while drunk. As many return home as work and schools are set to go back into full swing, Mackenzie has urged motorists to arrive alive, check their vehicle’s roadworthiness, buckle up, do not speed, do not drink and drive, and take breaks every 200km or when you feel tired.

“Our Provincial Traffic Officers continue their high visibility enforcement along all major routes in the Western Cape. Their weekly operational results demonstrate the consequences for those who ignore the rules of the road and put everyone at risk with reckless behaviour,” Mackenzie said. Between January 2 and January 7, traffic officers conducted 250 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints, and speed control operations and stopped and checked 39,469 vehicles across the Western Cape. A total 12,714 fines were issued for various transgressions, 45 vehicles were impounded, and 132 vehicles were discontinued for being unroadworthy.