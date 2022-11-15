'Alhamdulillah, thank you!' says Abirah Dekhta’s family

Cape Town - The family of Abirah Dekhta from Cape Town has thanked everyone involved for bringing her back home safely. This comes after the eight-year-old girl was reunited with her family on Monday evening after 10 days.

She was found in a shack in Town Two in Khayelitsha. She was snatched while seated in her lift club vehicle in Amber Court in Gatesville. The Rylands Primary School pupil was abducted on the morning of November 4 while they were waiting for another pupil.

Family member Suhel Gordhan could not thank those involved enough for her safe return. “Assalamualaikum, alhamdulillah we have found Abirah. She is okay. “Our family, alhamdulillah, is happy to see her.

“We are happy to see her back here. “All the family and everyone who was busy looking for her, alhamdulillah, thank you all,” Gordhan said. He further thanked members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) as well as all social media users.

Speaking to IOL, Gatesville Neighbourhood chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy was elated by the news of Abirah’s rescue. At the time of the kidnapping, Veerasamy was first on the scene and managed to contain the scene until the SAPS arrived. “After the community protests, we are on cloud nine. With the family, before, it was so tense, and they were traumatised, but now one can even feel that tension is relieved with Abirah’s return.

“We are cherishing this moment now,” Veeramsay told IOL. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said the rescuing of the girl was a collaborated effort between the SAPS and members of the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials. “SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials utilising state-of-the-art technology have located her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha, on Monday evening.

“The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found. She has since been sent to a doctor for a medical assessment,” Twigg said. He said the investigation into the kidnapping continues, and currently, several people are being questioned by police. [email protected]