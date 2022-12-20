Bishop Lavis ‘triple killer’ abandons bail

Cape Town – The relative accused of murdering three people in their Bishop Lavis home in Cape Town, has abandoned his bail. Cevyin Kemp, 18, made his first appearance in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

He faces three charges of murder. According to the Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila, Kemp abandoned his bail application. Elmoline Kemp, 46, her son and sister were murdered. Picture: Supplied On Wednesday, December 14, police from Bishop Lavis started probing a triple murder after three people were found in the backyard of their Marlin Street, Nooitgedacht, home before 6am.

Elmoline Kemp, 46, her 13-year-old son Peter, and her sister, Shireen Isaacs, 54, sustained excessive head injuries and the cause of death is yet to be determined. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed the teenager’s arrest on Monday morning. He was a relative of the deceased victims. Peter was only 13 years old. Picture: Supplied “Detectives arrested an 18-year-old male who is related to the victims and who was found at the scene,” Traut said.

Story continues below Advertisement

The case has been postponed until March 16, for further investigation. In a separate incident, police in Khayelitsha are investigating another mass murder. Shireen Isaacs, sister of Elmoline Kemp. Picture: Supplied This comes after three men were gunned down and another injured at the weekend in Site C.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagan Allen, the incident seems to be taxi related. “At this stage, it seems as if the incident was taxi related, as two bodies were found outside, and next to the Toyota Quantum taxi, while the third person was discovered inside the taxi. “I urge anyone with information to contact SAPS so that these criminals can be arrested and convicted. I will engage the provincial police commissioner on this latest incident.

“This is yet another disturbing incident, particularly since just a few days ago, three other people were also brutally killed in Bishop Lavis. I note reports that an arrest has been made in this regard and would like to thank all law enforcement agencies for their swift action,” Allen said. He said it boggled his mind that not more boots on the ground were deployed to the area as Khayelitsha has been an area where a number of mass shootings have occurred. “I reiterate that the national government has no appetite to keep our people safe. Imbizos and summits are all you find in Khayelitsha, but the national government does not send the required resources.