Cape Town - The Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) has issued a safety advisory for high winds which may hit mountains in Cape Town on Friday. The WSAR is a network of government agencies, and civilian volunteer organisations, who partner in search and rescue.

It said winds of 30 knots-plus could lead to falls and hikers could get lost in the clouds and mist. “The mountains of greater Cape Town are expected to be buffeted by south-easterly winds of 30 knots-plus today and tonight. “This as the first Full Moon of the year rises tonight, Friday, January 6, 2023.

“Often referred to as the “Cape Doctor", the south-easterly wind blows on the South African coast – mainly from spring to late summer. “Although praised by locals for blowing away pollution and pestilence, hiking in strong wind can be risky business and mountain users are encouraged to take extra precautions,” the WSAR said. It said there were four main risks associated with hiking in windy conditions hikers needed to consider.

Poor visibility: “The Cape Doctor tends to pick up in the afternoon and the trails quickly become cold and cloudy. The south-easterly wind often blows a ‘tablecloth’ across the top of the mountain - resulting in poor to no visibility. “Hikers easily become disorientated and lose their way in these conditions.

“If you are hiking in windy conditions, stick to the trails you know,” mountain enthusiast Blake Dyason from Love our trails said. He has urged hikers who were unsure to turn around or retrace their steps where safe to do so. Hikers have also been urged not to wander further but look for immediate shelter and call for help.

Those wishing to take on the trails are advised to carry a whistle for signalling, or responding to rescuers as shouting doesn’t work in windy conditions. Ensure phone batteries are fully charged and learn how to send a GPS or PIN information. Wind chill or hypothermia:

The stronger the wind, the faster the body will lose heat from exposed or poorly insulated skin, even in summer. As temperatures drop and wind speed increases, the body will automatically experience this as being colder. As wind speed increases, body heat is carried away at a faster rate, leading to hypothermia if no action is taken. The colder the temperature, the higher the wind speed and the faster this process occurs.

“Early symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, memory loss, and slurred speech. “Always carry a wind breaker, survival blanket, and/or wind proof barrier when hiking. “If unable to continue for any reason seek shelter from the wind,” WSAR said.

Dehydration: The WSAR said with strong winds, hikers tend to forget they’re still working hard and although still sweating, dehydration is less noticeable. “When your body loses enough fluid, it’s unable to cool itself off sufficiently, and this leads to heat illness and muscle cramping. If left unchecked, ultimately the hiker will be unable to continue.

“Carry enough water and remind yourself to consume drink often, especially on cooler windy days,” it said. Safety on the mountain terrain: Dyason says everyone has been buffeted by strong gusting wind at some point and there is a very real chance of being blown off balance, and stepping off an edge or even being blown off a narrow piece of trail while hiking in strong winds.