Cape Town - After attending to approximately 30 mountain rescues since the start of December, Wilderness Search And Rescue (WSAR) on Wednesday undertook its most challenging rescue when a hiker was found trapped in a remote mountain peak in the Cederberg for 17 hours – barely able to breathe. This was one of three mountain rescues WSAR assisted on that day and prompted the entity to urge outdoor lovers to exercise caution as more hikers are expected to trek the Cape’s popular trails in the New Year holiday period.

WSAR spokesperson David Nel said the hiker was joined by his friend and the two gentlemen had lost their way while hiking near Nuwerust Farm in the Cederberg. They had decided to attempt to descend the peak by climbing down a series of narrow cracks. “One of the hikers became lodged in a chimney late on Tuesday afternoon and was unable to free himself. After a sleepless night constricted in the narrow chimney, the men were able to flag down passing rock climbers who alerted local emergency services,” Nel said. A patient was trapped for 17 hours in a cliffside chimney on a remote peak on the Nuwerust Farm in the Cederberg area. Pictures: Janke Lochner and Brent Russell A WSAR team on board the Western Cape Department of Health EMS/ Air Mercy Service (AMS) rescue helicopter flew to the site and once on scene, they had to abseil down to the hikers. The team then freed the hiker lodged in the chimney.

One of the rescuers said: “The man was just able to stand on his toes in the bottom of the chimney, but his chest was constricted to the point where he was only able to draw small breaths.” The other Wednesday rescues took place on Lion’s Head when a man had to be transported via helicopter after he slipped and fell, and on Elephant’s Eye Cave above Silvermine when a member of a local hiking group was injured while descending and was driven back after being assisted down the trail. Western Cape Department of Health EMS/AMS spokesperson Venessa Horn said: “At this time of year, high temperatures and strong winds create challenging conditions for the pilots ... there was fatality on Table Mountain earlier on the moth.”

The WSAR network promoted respectful, accessible and safe hiking practice and encouraged all to save the WSAR emergency contact number, 021 937 0300, to their phones.