Cape Town animal rescue organisation calls for foster volunteers

The TEARS Animal Rescue has launched a call-to-action campaign to encourage Cape Town residents to sign up to foster animals in the event of emergencies. The organisation said the campaign is to encourage people to sign-up as temporary emergency foster volunteers in the event of a natural disaster or socio-political unrest threatening the safety of the companion animals in its care.

It said this course of action comes on the brink of the taxi strike, which took place in Cape Town and was called off last week. The entrance of the TEARS Veterinary Hospital and Kennels situated on Lekkerwater Road in Sunnydale, which shares a boundary wall with the informal settlement of Masiphumelele, was barricaded by burning tyres and rocks on August 8 by protesters it said were associated with the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). Mandy Store, TEARS Operations Manager, said last week’s strike action made it impossible for staff to come to work safely but also posed a potential fire risk for the property.

"Therefore, to be proactive and as part of a crisis preparedness strategy, we have invited Capetonians to complete an Emergency Foster Questionnaire should they be willing to consider temporary fostering in times of need. “Fostering requires some due diligence on our side, so we’d like to have a shortlist of vetted foster families ready should it ever be necessary for us to initiate an emergency evacuation of the TEARS Kennel and Cattery,” Store said. The kennel and cattery currently house 99 dogs and puppies and 93 cats and kittens, this is excluding 32 dogs and puppies and 48 cats and kittens registered as part of the organisation’s formal Foster Care Programme.