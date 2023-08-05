AMANZINTOTI SPCA is asking for help with funding as it faces an unprecedented financial crisis. The animal welfare organisation has been operating for more than 30 years. At the moment, they are caring for 30 dogs and two cats that are up for donation and other stray animals that they shelter and feed.

It relies on donations and a relief grant from eThekwini Municipality to be able to provide shelter, prevent cruelty through education, and ensure animals are protected in accordance with the Animal Protections Act. The organisation’s manager Tracey Girling said the challenging times they are facing threaten to jeopardise everything they have built. “We were anticipating some relief from the municipal grant. Unfortunately we are still awaiting the payout. This payout is also set to be significantly less than in previous years. Every month our expenses exceed our income, and we have now reached the point where there simply is not enough money left in the bank to cover our expenses for the next month,” said Girling.

The organisation has been experienced difficulties since the Covid19 pandemic in 2020, the devastating floods in April 2022, and, in June, the theft of their van. “We understand that times are currently tough for many, but we believe the kindness and generosity of the human spirit can overcome any obstacle. Please help us to continue the vital work we do, as animals cannot speak for themselves. They rely on us, and we can’t let them down,” said Girling. Banking details for donations are: Amanzimtoti SPCA, First National Bank, current account number 62807184552, branch code 220127, Swift code: FIRNZAJJ