Cape Town cop murdered on Christmas Day

Cape Town – Police officers in Cape Town are in shock after a colleague was found murdered on Christmas Day. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa, the slain constable’s colleagues at Lingelethu West were reeling after the discovery of his body.

The officer sustained bullet and stab wounds. The police vehicle he was travelling in was found metres from where his body was discovered. A suspect from Lwandle has been taken in for questioning. “The 33-year-old police constable who had worked until the early hours of Sunday had allegedly suffered stab and gunshot wounds.

“His official firearm was taken and the state vehicle he was driving was found some metres from the body. “The circumstances surrounding the horrific discovery are under investigation and robbery as a motive for the murder cannot be ruled out at this stage of the investigation,” Potelwa said. The case has been handed over to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks).

“The Hawks detectives have taken over the murder docket for further investigation with several leads currently being pursued,” he said. The constable’s name would be released once his family had been informed, Potelwa added. [email protected]

