Cape Town man wins R21 million in Lotto jackpot via FNB banking app

Someone in Cape Town is smiling all the way to the bank after bagging over R21 million in the Lotto Plus 1 draw. The person won an amount of R21,356,279.20 from the October 28 draw.

The winning ticket was purchased via the FNB banking platform, according to National Lottery Ithuba. “In an inspiring turn of events, the winner revealed that although he has won small amounts in the past, his unyielding belief and perseverance have finally paid off extraordinarily,” said Ithuba in a statement. The winner told Ithuba that he plans to invest a portion of his winnings in property and embark on an entrepreneurial journey by starting his own business in the field of emergency healthcare services.

“The winner intends to give back by making generous donations to various charities.” Ithuba said this act of kindness reflects the spirit of Ubuntu and the positive impact the National Lottery continues to have on winners and communities alike. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We at Ithuba are overjoyed for the latest Lotto Plus 1 winner. His story is one of resilience and hope. It’s a powerful reminder that dreams do come true.”