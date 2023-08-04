Cape Town minibus taxi strike keeps 287,000 children home from school - Western Cape Education

The Western Cape Minister of Education, David Maynier, has claimed that, as a result of the Santaco minibus taxi strike, 287,420 learners have not been able to access their constitutional right to basic education on Friday. Maynier said 9,508 teachers and staff were also prevented from going about the crucial task of educating children. The metro education districts were most affected by absenteeism, but challenges were experienced across the province.

Aside from minibus taxis not running, Maynier said the violence and overnight chaos has resulted in parents keeping children home out of fear for their safety, even if they do not normally travel on public transport. “Schools remain open, however Saturday’s ‘Back On Track’ classes have been cancelled. This means that the 14,000 learners offered extra classes to improve their learning outcomes will not be able to attend them because of the strike. “We want to make it clear that if we see any acts of intimidation of learners travelling to school, or of our contracted learner transport scheme buses, we will not hesitate to approach the court for another interdict against the minibus taxi associations.

“Our matrics are currently preparing for their trial exams, and our schools are working hard to get #BackOnTrack. We simply cannot afford this kind of disruption to teaching and learning,” Maynier said. Maynier said that despite the chaos and uncertainty of the sudden strike, schools have once again benefited from the kindness and responsiveness of school communities. – Mowbray residents rallied together to assist 11 learners from Thandokhulu High School who were stranded on Thursday night, by providing food, blankets and mattresses.

– Four learners from Silverlea Primary School and Garlandale High School, who live in Khayelitsha, could not make it home. WCED officials sprang into action to put them in a guest house and arranged meals and toiletries for them. – At Noluthando School for the Deaf, 16 learners could not travel home out of Khayelitsha, so the school arranged for them to spend the night at a teacher’s house. – Wynberg Girls High School opened their hostel to learners and staff who could not make it home on Thursday. Fifteen learners and five security guards spent the night safely in the hostel.