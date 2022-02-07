Cape Town motorists will now wait just 10 days for licence disc renewal via its e-Service

Cape Town - Online licence disc renewal via the City of Cape Town (CoCT) e-Services now boasts delivery to your doorstep in 10 working days now that the backlog due to the Covid-19 hard lockdown has been cleared. “The turnaround times for the issuing of licence discs are back to normal due to our officials clearing the online application backlog created by the national Covid-19 lockdown,” the City’s Mayco Member for Finance, Siseko Mbandezi, said on Monday.

Cape Town residents can now expect their renewed licence discs, after registering and applying online, within 10 working days. However it is dependent on the South African Post Office’s delivery time. Alternatively, there is an option to collect it rather than have it delivered. “We are pleased to be issuing licences as quickly as possible and without any unnecessary delays. We continue to encourage residents to make use of our convenient and easy to use e-Services, and we urge those who have not registered to do their business online, to do so,” Mbandezi adds.

Previously, IOL reviewed a comparison between the different options available to renew motorists licence disc online. It found that last year, the process to renew licence discs via the City’s e-Services took “months and months” and a further amount of time for the discs to arrive via the Post Office. Since the article's publication, the cost of Pick n Pay’s service offering convenient licence disc renewal was reduced from R345 to R250.