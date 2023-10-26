Charity organisations raising breast cancer awareness through the Cape Town Cycle Tour

ILoveBoobies and the Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) will again take part in next year's Cape Town Cycle Tour for breast cancer awareness and fundraising. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and ILoveBoobies will once again take part in the 2024 Cape Town Cycle Tour to create awareness and raise funds that will be channelled into two beneficiaries, the Pedal Power Association and the Rotary Club of Claremont.

“2024 will be our 7th year as a recipient of the Cape Town Cycle Tour’s generosity, and the organisation’s primary mission is to provide free breast examinations to South African women who are unable to access such medical services due to financial, locational, or social challenges,” said Nicky Webb, the driving force behind ILoveBoobies. “The support and opportunity we receive from the Cape Town Cycle Tour has helped to screen more than 7,600 women since its inception. We give out 20,000 helmet stickers at the expo, and our temporary tattoo activation is a firm favourite amongst the cyclists," Webb said. Webb further added that ILoveBoobies has a self-sustainable screening programme that covers the costs of testing 100 women per month at a cost of R300 per test.

“The programme is modular in nature and therefore scalable, and the Cycle Tour Charity Group is a big contributor,” Webb said. Leillani Geduld, who manages Cansa’s annual presence at the cycle tour, said that the organisation has been using the Cape Town Cycle Tour in its quest to fight against the disease in South Africa. “We have participated as a charity in the Cape Town Cycle Tour for several years. This platform enables Cansa to promote an active, healthy lifestyle and educate people on how they can lower their cancer risk.