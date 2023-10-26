From a beauty pageant, fun run to concerts and a sex expo, there’s something for everyone in Joburg this weekend

The City of Johannesburg is buzzing with events left, right and centre. Whether you want to exercise, watch beauty pageants, groove at a concert or look for something that will help you spice up your sex life, there’s something for everyone this weekend.

Rosebank Mall’s 5km Pink Run October is Cancer Awareness Month and Rosebank Mall is hosting a 5km CANSA Pink Run. The Pink Run will be a day with a burst of colour and a dash of fun, where the streets will be transformed into a stunning canvas of shades of pink.

Whether you prefer to run, walk or dance, this event welcomes everyone to participate and show their support for a fantastic cause. “The CANSA Pink Run is not just about creating breathtaking memories; it’s also about making a real impact. A portion of the funds raised through ticket sales go directly to CANSA, helping them in their relentless pursuit of a cancer-free South Africa. “Your ticket purchase is your commitment to standing alongside those affected by breast cancer and making a tangible difference in their lives,’’ said the organisers of the event.

Where: Rosebank Mall, Bath Avenue, Rosebank. When: October 28 from 7pm. Cost: Adults pay R100 and kids pay R50. Tickets are available from Webtickets.

It’s the 5KM CANSA Pink Run this weekend. Sinach Live in South Africa Catch internationally acclaimed Nigerian gospel music sensation Sinach at Centre Court, Emperors Palace, on Sunday, October 29. The “Way Maker” and “I Know Who I Am” hitmaker said she wants to take attendees on a musical journey with her sweet, melodic voice.

“I am looking forward to being back in South Africa and making special memories. I hope that my music can bring comfort in such troublesome and trying times and that I can inspire people and inspire their faith in God. “My music comes from a combination of musical and spiritual influence, and I hope to be able to bring that to my fans.” Where: Emperors Palace, Kempton Park.

When: October 29 from 2pm. Cost: R200 - R750 . Tickets are available through Ticketpro. Sinach will be performing in Joburg on Sunday. Picture:Instagram. The Sex Expo

The entertaining adult-themed exhibition is back once again in Midrand. Attendees can expect sexy shopping, stage shows, audience participation, special attractions and food and drinks. Some of the products that will be available include: Adult Retail Shopping: Adult sex toys, adult novelties, personal lubricants, aphrodisiac, lingerie, games, stimulants, libido boosters and enhancers, underwear and sexy fashion.

Sexual health and wellness: Demonstrations and information; herbal supplements, information education and communication, condoms, intimate wellness, self-love toys, care products, sexual reproductive health and rights groups. Sensual body art: Tattoos, piercings and painting. Sensual relaxation products and services: Massage machines, sensual massage, intimate care and play.

Please note that this event is strictly no under 18s. Where: Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand When: October 26 from 5pm and October 27 - 29 from 11am

Cost: Tickets cost R220 pre-sale and R280 during the events. Tickets are available at www.thesexexpo.com. Corona Sunset Summer Tour Beer drinkers and festival goers are going to love this one. The event that’s making its tour across the country is coming to the City of Gold this weekend.

Some of the artists who will be headlining the first four events to take place in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Polokwane are Goldfish, Bongeziwe Mabandla, Goodluck, Culoe De Song, Naakmusiq and FKA Mash. Event goers can expect to experience new music from renowned electronic duo, Goldfish, who recently dropped their highly anticipated sixth studio album, “If Summer Was A Sound”, while the exceptional, ever evolving Bongeziwe Mabandla also recently released “amaXesha”, which sees him use Xhosa lyrics with electronic ambience and hook-laden synth melodies. “The Corona Sunsets Tour is all about taking a moment to unwind, relax and step outdoors to enjoy the sunset with friends and great music.

“We have curated some of SA’s best talent along with our most picturesque sunset locations to create an unforgettable lifestyle experience,” said Marsha Kumire, Marketing Director, Corona South Africa. Please note that no under 18s are allowed at this event. Where: Huddle Park, Johannesburg.

When: October 29 from 12pm to 5pm. Cost: R450. Tickets are available at Howler. Bongeziwe Mabandla will be performing at the Corona Sunset. Picture: File. Miss World South Africa

The South African State Theatre in Pretoria will host the Miss World South Africa finale on October 28. Media personality Minnie Dlamini will be the host, while Yaya Mavundla, Lunga Shabalala & Zareef Minty will be the red carpet hosts. Carol Bouwer, the license holder of Miss World South Africa, emphasised on celebrating Mavundla as a transgender woman who is equally worthy of these opportunities and embodies Miss World South Africa values, which shines a spotlight on beauty and intelligence, among other things.

“Appointing Yaya for this mission is a reminder that being transgender is not fashion. We celebrate and love inclusion. It is absolutely essential for the young ones to see that they are worthy of opportunities no matter who they are,’’ said Bouwer. Where: The South African Stage Theatre, Pretoria. When: October 28 from 5pm.