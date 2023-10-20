Global Cancer Awareness Month: Redefining women’s health conversations with creative engagement

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed worldwide in October, shedding light on the alarming statistics surrounding the disease. According to Dr Liana Roodt, a renowned breast surgeon and founder of Project Flamingo, an estimated 12.5% of South African women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

Project Flamingo is an NPO that specialises in providing free mastectomies to state patients in critical need. These figures may be even higher due to the inaccuracy of current statistics. Roodt further states that this translates to 1 in 8 women based on global statistics provided by the World Health Organization (WHO). Breast cancer, the most prevalent cancer globally, is typically associated with older women. However, studies have shown that younger women under the age of 40 should also remain vigilant, as they are more susceptible to aggressive forms of the disease, said Dr Darren Katzman, Head of Medical Affairs at Novartis.

Numerous studies conducted in countries such as the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and Ghana have indicated that young women are more susceptible to aggressive forms of breast cancer. Dom Montile, a 30-year-old Capetonian impact brand consultant filmmaker and co-founder of Punch for Pink, added a heartfelt perspective to the issue. He shared: “1 million children are orphaned by cancer each year worldwide”.

“The highest percentage of these is mothers lost to breast cancer. We, women, are both breadwinners and caregivers before we have given anything back to ourselves. All of this, well, it’s just unacceptable. We simply won’t accept it. We are going to change it.” “Punch for Pink is rebranding breast cancer,” explains fellow impact brand consultant and co-founder of Punch for Pink, Marli Du Toit, who is herself a survivor and brand ambassador for SA’s oldest breast cancer NPO, Reach for Recovery. “We create platforms and breast health activations that drive change.”

Kayang Gagiano, the third co-founder of Punch for Pink, emphasised the organisation's focus on promoting breast health rather than solely focusing on breast cancer. Gagiano believes that women need accessible and engaging support and education. Their approach involves encouraging and facilitating conversations among leaders and activists in the breast health space to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing. Punch for Pink (created by the co-founders of The Creative Change Company) is a brand and platform (not an organisation) created to bring leaders, activists and survivors together to communicate and collaborate around women's health issues.

Montile, another co-founder, expresses their determination to fight against breast cancer and challenge the existing norms. Punch for Pink aims to bring about significant systemic change and redefine the perception of breast cancer. They seek to break away from the symbolism of the pink ribbon and create a space, community, and platform for authentic communication, support, debate, and exploration of strategies for change. Their approach, as well as its upcoming events and ecosystem of participation and collaboration, aims to disrupt and bring a positive reframing to the issue.

They emphasise the importance of capacity building throughout the year, not just limited to Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. They believe that consistent mobilisation and ongoing efforts are essential to combat this invisible pandemic that adversely affects lives and livelihoods in South Africa and beyond. “Why? Because no one will engage with you if you lecture them. We are stepping away from the lectern to get real.”

“In an effort to spark meaningful discussions about women's health, Punch for Pink has developed innovative methods of engagement, as highlighted by Gagiano, a self-proclaimed women's health activist. Gagiano stresses the importance of using imaginative approaches to involve the public in these conversations. Co-founder Dom Montile asserts that although their approach may appear light-hearted, there is nothing frivolous about their intentions.