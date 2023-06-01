Eskom to implement Stage 6 load shedding on Thursday afternoon, followed by Stage 4 on Friday morning

Cape Town - Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday afternoon, while Stage 4 will be implemented on Friday morning. This comes after earlier this week Eskom had announced the continuation of Stage 6 load shedding.

On Thursday afternoon, Eskom issued an update saying that Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm Thursday afternoon until 5am on Friday morning. “Thereafter, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Friday morning until 5am on Saturday morning. “Various stages of load shedding between Stage 2 and 4 will be implemented on Saturday and Sunday,” Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said that breakdowns are currently at 17 863 MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 2 437MW. “Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kendal and Tutuka power stations were returned to service. “In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha and Arnot power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

“The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Hendrina, Lethabo, Majuba, Matimba, Matla, Tutuka and two generating units at Camden power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints,” Mokwena said. Mokwena further added that Eskom intends to return as many of these generating units to service over the next few days. She also said that Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur.