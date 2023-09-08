Family of British surgeon who was killed in Cape taxi strike violence appeals for witnesses in ongoing investigation

The family of Dr Kar Hao Teoh who was killed in last month’s violent taxi strike has released a statement, appealing for witnesses in the investigation to come forward, and asking for privacy at this time. The Teoh family said they are "immensely touched and grateful" for the love and support from the wider community, saying it is a testament to his character and achievements.

"As the investigation is ongoing, we are currently unable to clarify the events leading up to Kar’s murder. No arrests have been made yet. We appeal to any witnesses with information to contact +27 79 894 1466 (call or WhatsApp)," said the family in the statement. “We hope that justice will be served so no one shall have to suffer such profound loss as we have.” Teoh was killed during the violence that was sparked by the taxi strike in Cape Town last month.

The surgeon, his wife, and son arrived in Cape Town and, according to reports, took a wrong turn and ended up driving into the Nyanga township. It is alleged that a group of people approached his vehicle, and shots rang out. He died in front of his wife and son. Colleagues at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in the UK said he was a trailblazer whose career and life were inspiring. "He was an award-winning researcher and medical educator. He sought peace and gave love everywhere he went“.