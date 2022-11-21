Hawks boss accused of failing to stop Charl Kinnear’s killing, details in explosive report

Durban - Hawks boss Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has been accused of failing to stop the killing of Cape Town top cop Charl Kinnear. This is contained in a classified report complied by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, according to News24.

The Anti-Gang Unit detective was gunned down outside his Bishop Lavis home on September 18, 2020. According to The Cape Times, businessman Nafiz Modack, Zane Kilian, AGU officer Ashley Tabisher, Amaal Jantjies, Ricardo Morgan and Jannick Adonis face an array of charges related to various incidents leading up to the death of Kinnear. The report, according to News 24, which was compiled in September 2021, lays bare how Lebeya and other officials allegedly failed to do their job.

The report also states that Warrant Officer Wynand Olivier knew that Zane Killan had been tracing his phone, reported News24. They further reported that when Olivier found out, he informed Gauteng Hawks boss Major General Ebrahim Kadwa. News24 said that 11 days before Kinnear’s murder, Lebeya had been briefed by Kadwa about these developments but failed to ensure that his members initiated criminal investigations into the illegal monitoring of the movement of Kinnear.

They further reported that the Hawks could have applied for a seizure warrant to seize the equipment used to monitor Kinnear’s phone and neutralise the threat against his life. The report, according to News 24, recommended that both Kadwa and Olivier face internal disciplinary action and face criminal charges of defeating the end of justice. Kinnear’s widow, Nicolette Kinnear, has instituted criminal charges of culpable homicide against “everyone implicated” in an Ipid report leading to his death, the Cape Times reported.

