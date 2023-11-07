Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

No qualifications? No problem; apply for these jobs in the Western Cape with your matric certificate

Don’t be afraid to apply for positions with just your matric qualification. Picture: Pexels

Don’t be afraid to apply for positions with just your matric qualification. Picture: Pexels

Published 21m ago

Share

Job-seeking can be exhausting and become a job in itself.

This can be especially hard if you only have a matric certificate. However, this does not mean that you cannot find a job with just this qualification.

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.

Here are some options:

Online store administrator

Advertised by: DMLeatherworx

Location: Goodwood

R8,000–R9,500 a month

Requirements:

Driver’s licence.

Matric with mathematics.

Apply here

Receptionist

Advertised by: HotelJobs

Location: Constantia

R10,500 a month

Requirements:

Matric

Post-matriculation hotel school qualification would be advantageous.

One to two years’ experience in a five-star property.

Computer literacy.

Excellent communication skills.

Good numeracy skills.

High level of English proficiency.

Own transport is preferable.

Apply here

Client services administrator

Advertised by: Call centre staffing

Location: Cape Town

R11,500 a month

Requirements:

Multilingual: Must be able to speak, read, and write fluently in any of the following languages: Sesotho, Sepedi, Setswana, and Tshivenda.

Matric

One year of call centre experience.

Apply here

Data Capturer

Advertised by: Isilumko Staffing

Location: Cape Town

Requirements:

Matric.

Clear criminal record.

Able to wear safety boots and a reflector.

You must also be able to work in a warehouse with an open-plan set-up.

Must not have asthma.

Apply here

Telemarketing agent

Advertised by: Homechoice

Location: Southern Suburbs

Requirements:

Matric or equivalent qualification.

Minimum of one year’s sales / telemarketing (outbound) experience within a contact centre.

Must be computer literate.

Apply here

Part-time receptionist

Advertised by: Zone Fitness Clubs

Location: Mitchells Plain

Requirements:

Matric.

At least one to two years of working experience as a receptionist would be an advantage.

Strong customer service approach.

Professional and well-groomed appearance.

Ability to promote a healthy and fit company image.

Apply here

General retail workers

Location: Gardens, Oranjezicht

R4,500-R6,000 a month

Requirements:

Matric.

Training provided.

Apply here

IOL

Related Topics:

Western CapeCape TownJobsMatricsMzansi jobsSA jobsSTEMLanguageJob huntingJob adviceUnemployed