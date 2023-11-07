No qualifications? No problem; apply for these jobs in the Western Cape with your matric certificate

Job-seeking can be exhausting and become a job in itself. This can be especially hard if you only have a matric certificate. However, this does not mean that you cannot find a job with just this qualification.

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity. Here are some options: Online store administrator

Advertised by: DMLeatherworx Location: Goodwood R8,000–R9,500 a month

Requirements: Driver’s licence. Matric with mathematics.

Apply here Receptionist

Advertised by: HotelJobs Location: Constantia R10,500 a month

Requirements: Matric Post-matriculation hotel school qualification would be advantageous.

One to two years’ experience in a five-star property. Computer literacy. Excellent communication skills.

Good numeracy skills. High level of English proficiency. Own transport is preferable.

Apply here Client services administrator

Advertised by: Call centre staffing Location: Cape Town R11,500 a month

Requirements: Multilingual: Must be able to speak, read, and write fluently in any of the following languages: Sesotho, Sepedi, Setswana, and Tshivenda. Matric

One year of call centre experience. Apply here

Data Capturer Advertised by: Isilumko Staffing Location: Cape Town

Requirements: Matric. Clear criminal record.

Able to wear safety boots and a reflector. You must also be able to work in a warehouse with an open-plan set-up. Must not have asthma.

Apply here Telemarketing agent

Advertised by: Homechoice Location: Southern Suburbs Requirements:

Matric or equivalent qualification. Minimum of one year’s sales / telemarketing (outbound) experience within a contact centre. Must be computer literate.

Apply here Part-time receptionist

Advertised by: Zone Fitness Clubs Location: Mitchells Plain Requirements:

Matric. At least one to two years of working experience as a receptionist would be an advantage. Strong customer service approach.

Professional and well-groomed appearance. Ability to promote a healthy and fit company image. Apply here

General retail workers Location: Gardens, Oranjezicht

R4,500-R6,000 a month Requirements: Matric.

Training provided. Apply here