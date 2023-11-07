No qualifications? No problem; apply for these jobs in the Western Cape with your matric certificate

Job-seeking can be exhausting and become a job in itself.
This can be especially hard if you only have a matric certificate. However, this does not mean that you cannot find a job with just this qualification.
Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.
Here are some options:
Online store administrator
Advertised by: DMLeatherworx
Location: Goodwood
R8,000–R9,500 a month
Requirements:
Driver’s licence.
Matric with mathematics.
Apply here
Receptionist
Advertised by: HotelJobs
Location: Constantia
R10,500 a month
Requirements:
Matric
Post-matriculation hotel school qualification would be advantageous.
One to two years’ experience in a five-star property.
Computer literacy.
Excellent communication skills.
Good numeracy skills.
High level of English proficiency.
Own transport is preferable.
Apply here
Client services administrator
Advertised by: Call centre staffing
Location: Cape Town
R11,500 a month
Requirements:
Multilingual: Must be able to speak, read, and write fluently in any of the following languages: Sesotho, Sepedi, Setswana, and Tshivenda.
Matric
One year of call centre experience.
Apply here
Data Capturer
Advertised by: Isilumko Staffing
Location: Cape Town
Requirements:
Matric.
Clear criminal record.
Able to wear safety boots and a reflector.
You must also be able to work in a warehouse with an open-plan set-up.
Must not have asthma.
Apply here
Telemarketing agent
Advertised by: Homechoice
Location: Southern Suburbs
Requirements:
Matric or equivalent qualification.
Minimum of one year’s sales / telemarketing (outbound) experience within a contact centre.
Must be computer literate.
Apply here
Part-time receptionist
Advertised by: Zone Fitness Clubs
Location: Mitchells Plain
Requirements:
Matric.
At least one to two years of working experience as a receptionist would be an advantage.
Strong customer service approach.
Professional and well-groomed appearance.
Ability to promote a healthy and fit company image.
Apply here
General retail workers
Location: Gardens, Oranjezicht
R4,500-R6,000 a month
Requirements:
Matric.
Training provided.
Apply here
IOL