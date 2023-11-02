‘Imposter’ caught writing matric exam in KZN

Durban - Teacher unions have applauded the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education’s exam monitoring processes after an alleged cheating incident was detected at Phendukani Full Service School in Madadeni, Newcastle on Tuesday. The matric exams kicked off on Monday.

Provincial education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said reports have indicated there was an imposter writing on behalf of a private candidate who had applied to write at the school which falls under the Amajuba District. It is understood the private candidate is not linked to the school but had applied to write the exams there. “The invigilator noticed someone sitting on behalf of the candidate who was supposed to be writing as a part-time candidate,” he said.

He said the matter had been reported to the SAPS. Education MEC Mbali Frazer assured the public invigilators had been trained and would “detect and deal with irregularities” so the integrity of the National Senior Certificate exams was not compromised. “What has happened at Phendukani is a clear demonstration of this commitment. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this alleged act of exam irregularity.

As a province, we have worked hard to sharpen our learners for these exams and we expect these exams to be free of irregularities, in keeping with the oath that was made by all the learners in the country,” said the MEC. South African Democratic Teachers Union KwaZulu-Natal secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said it was embarrassing and disappointing to hear about the incident of cheating. “However, we applaud the invigilator who was able to notice that something was wrong.

This proves that the systems of the department are effective,” she said. National Teachers’ Union president Sibusiso Malinga said the union condemned the incident. “Those involved must face disciplinary measures.”

Thirona Moodley, of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of South Africa, said: “The department has trained all monitors, including union monitors. We have thus far received positive feedback.” We ask that invigilators be alert for the duration of the exams as any cheating that goes undetected undermines the integrity of the exams.” Minister of Education Angie Motshekga on Sunday warned that those caught cheating will be prevented from writing their exams for three years.