Simon’s Town fire: Crew continues to battle with flare ups

Firefighters continue to battle a blaze in Simon’s Town and surrounding area for the fifth day as the City of Cape Town is reporting several flare ups. In a statement released by City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse on Saturday afternoon, reports emerged of flareups in various areas.

“On the Simon's Town front, we currently have flare ups at Partridge Point and Smitswinkel, where crews are actively busy with firefighting and where one Oryx helicopter is water bombing the inaccessible areas. As we move towards Glencairn Expressway, there are still flare ups along the road,” said Carelse. He added that two Huey helicopters are water bombing that area as firefighting crews dealing with flare ups. Carelse added that in total, the City has deployed over 35 firefighting resources on scene, with approximately 100 staff members.

The City vowed it will stay on site until the fire has been completely extinguished. “The public should know that we will stay on site until the last ember is extinguished,” Carelse assured. Crews had been fighting the fire since 9am on Tuesday.

The fire spread as wind picked up and the Simon’s Town naval base as well as residential properties in the area came under threat. According to a recent report, firefighting efforts have been scaled back in Simon’s Town. While residents in the area had to be evacuated for precautionary measures, there were no reports of injuries to civilians or property damage.