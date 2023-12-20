PICS: Simon’s Town fire: firefighters and enforcement agencies lauded for their perseverance

Firefighters in Cape Town were battling a relentless fire with wind making conditions unbearable throughout the night on the slopes above Murdoch Valley in Simon’s Town. Over 100 fire engines and water tankers were on scene and additional resources were accessed from 32 fire stations to fight the mountain blaze.

Crews had been fighting the fire since 9am on Tuesday. The fire spread as wind picked up and the Simon’s Town naval base as well as residential properties in the area came under threat. Firefighters were battling the blaze since Tuesday morning into Wednesday. Photo: City of Cape Town Pictures of firefighters sleeping in front of homes in order to protect it and get some energy to continue fighting the blaze have gone viral on social media.

Five firefighters were injured and two were taken to hospital About 300 firefighters are still on the ground. Exhausted firefighters sleeping in front of homes Photo: City of Cape Town The spokesperson for the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse commended the efforts of the City of Cape Town firefighters also those from Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP), NCC Environmental Services, Working on Fire (WoF), Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS), and Disaster Risk Management volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the night to keep the community safe.

Firefighters were battling the blaze since Tuesday morning into Wednesday. Photo: City of Cape Town “Currently, three choppers are water bombing the area while over 300 staff are still on the ground. Only a single derelict building was damaged last night at around 8pm on the grounds of the SA Navy,” Carelse said. “The threat to the houses on Victory, Horatio, and Barnard Streets was everted in the early hours of this morning. The residents of Harbour Heights were evacuated as a precaution just before 1am. Five firefighters sustained injuries and two were taken to hospital,” he said. “We would like to thank the residents and corporates that donated refreshments to staff on the front line.”

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith expressed his deep gratitude. “Cape Town is blessed. But because of our brave firefighters who gave it their all to protect our residents' properties and the Naval base, when it was under threat,” Smith said. “These firefighters have been on the line since 9am, dragging hoses as they picked their way across steep rock slopes. A single hose once filled with water, easily weighs 100kg. In many instances, they had to connect up to three hoses in order to reach the flames,” he said.

“These firefighters, with swollen eyes, are exhausted and trying to catch some sleep, but ready to jump up and spring back into action if the need arises. They are sleeping in front of the houses that may need their protection again.” He also thanked the volunteers from Disaster Risk Management and Traffic Services who performed road closures where needed. Smith said Law Enforcement volunteers also assisted.