WATCH: Firefighting efforts scaled back in Simon’s Town

There seems to be some reprieve as firefighting efforts have been scaled back in Simon’s Town. Firefighters across Cape Town have been battling the blaze on the mountain slopes since Tuesday.

While residents in the area had to be evacuated for precautionary measures, there were no reports of injuries to civilians or property damage. On Friday, strong winds fanned on the wildfire and it spread across the mountain to Glencairn. “The Joint Operations Centre has confirmed that all persons who were asked to evacuate during this week's fires have been cleared to return home. Given that the firefighting efforts have been scaled back, there is also no need for further donations.

“The Disaster Risk Management Centre wishes to thank members of the public and businesses who provided much-needed refreshments for frontline workers over the past few days. These contributions were greatly appreciated,” City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Sonica Lategan said. Firefighters remain on the scene and are on the lookout for any potential flare-ups. “Fire crews remain vigilant, tackling hotspots in Simon's Town and Glencairn. A total of 14 frontline fire resources and six skid units are actively addressing hotspots near the armoury, Plateau Road (Ostrich Farm), and the Scarborough area.

“Glencairn Express Way: 22 firefighting resources, with around 80 staff on scene, continue their efforts to manage flare-ups and hotspot areas. The dedication of these teams is commendable,” City of Cape Town spokesperson for Fire and Rescue Services, Jermaine Carelse said. The Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) continues its rescue mission to rescue animals affected by the fires. [email protected]