These are the road closures for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) takes place this weekend and the city centre is expected to be abuzz with all the excitement. The festival will be taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday, May 3, and Sunday, May.

The Free Jazz Concert takes place for the first time since 2019, in Greenmarket Square on Thursday, with a line-up including Judith Sephuma, Kujenga, Micaela Kleinsmith, Jerome Rex, DJ Autto along with DJ Eazy and DJ Sophia. The concert starts at 4pm until 10pm. The City of Cape Town has announced its temporary road closures to accommodate the free concert.

Road closures Burg Street, between Wale Street and Longmarket Street will be closed from Wednesday, May 1, until Friday, May 3, from 10pm until 5am. Longmarket Street between Long Street and Adderley Street will be closed from Wednesday, May 1, until Friday, May 3, from 10pm until 5am. Burg Street between Hout Street and Shortmarket Street will be closed on Thursday, May 2, from 6am until 5am.

Shortmarket Street between Adderley Street and Long Street will be closed on Thursday, May 2, from 6am until 5am. The road closures for the main event at the CTICC are as follows: Walter Sisulu Avenue (east bound) between Lower Long Street and Heerengracht Street from am on Friday, May 3until 5pm on Saturday, May 4.

Jetty Street between Lower Long Street and Wharf Street from 1pm on Friday, May 3 until 5pm on Saturday, May 4. to 17:00 on Saturday Walter Sisulu Avenue (west bound) between Heerengracht Street and Lower Long Street from 1pm on Friday, May 3, until 5pm on Saturday, May 4. The mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith said the City had been anticipating the return of the CTIJF for a number of years.

“The festival’s absence over the last four years has left a void in Cape Town’s annual events calendar and has been missed by thousands of jazz enthusiasts who make the pilgrimage to the Mother City. “Of course, the City’s partnership with the CTIJF goes back many years and during that period, has been one of the Mother City’s signature events contributing to job creation, economic activity, youth development and tourism. As the City, we are ready to make the jazz festival return a smooth and memorable experience for those who will be in attendance,” Smith said. [email protected]