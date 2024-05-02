CTIJF 2024: Jerome Rex to wax lyrical at tonight’s free Greenmarket Square gig

Cape Town - It’s all systems go for the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) free concert on Greenmarket Square, starting at 4pm today. An exceptional line-up will take centre stage until 10pm, promising a musical extravaganza of note.

From the infectious beats of DJ Eazy and Sophia, to the mesmerising melodies of Jerome Rex, every note will resonate with the vibrant spirit of the Mother City, which is the main festival’s official host partner. Joining these artists for the free concert are the incomparable talents of Micaela Kleinsmith and the dynamic fusion of Kujenga. The excitement reaches its crescendo with renowned songstress and the Queen of Afro-jazz, Judith Sephuma, who will grace the stage with her unparalleled vocal prowess, while the iconic 80s group, Matt Bianco, will infuse the evening with their signature blend of jazz, Latin, and pop to leave fans energised, happy and ready to take on the weekend.

Cape Town rapper, singer and songwriter Rex said he always wanted to perform at the city’s biggest jazz festival, especially at the free concert. “My wife and I have attended every one of the free concerts from the beginning and we’ve bought tickets to some of the main events, too, but just before Covid struck, I made the decision, enough, next time, they must book me. I’m going to be up on that stage, and I’ll be performing.” He said fans could expect to have a good time.

“Original music, one or two popular songs, a hip hop, jazz fusion mix with DJ Eazy providing some of the beats and I’ll be supported by the best band. “When I conceive a show, I usually start with the end product in mind, asking myself, how do I want the audience to feel?” Joining Rex on stage will be Michael Thompson (piano, keytar and talkbox) and Bradley Bradrock (drums and SPD). The free concert is a family event. Hydration points will be on the square – bring your own drinking container.