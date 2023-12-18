Toddler dies after landing in open manhole

A toddler has died after she allegedly fell into an open manhole in Cape Town on Saturday, December 16. The child’s body ended up inside a sewerage drain on the Ndabeni land parcel in the Facreton area.

The sub-council 15 chairman for the area, Angus Mckenzie said details about the incident remain sketchy at this point. “How she ended up there and who she was with at the time of the incident will hopefully be determined by the investigation of the South African Police Service (SAPS). An autopsy will also be conducted on the young child. I have been in contact with the ward councillor of the area, who is also dealing with the situation,” Mckenzie said. “As sub-council chairperson, during this very difficult time for the family, friends, and community, I ask that we allow pending investigation to be completed before jumping to any conclusions.”

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said members attached to the provincial Diving Unit assisted by crime scene experts were searching for the two-year-old girl’s body since 6am. “Reports suggested that the mother and child was on their way home in the early hours of the morning when the child fell into a manhole near to the corners of Voortrekker Road and 18th Avenue in Kensington. The divers did their utmost to retrieve the body,” Swartbooi said. “We can confirm that the body of the victim has been recovered and brought to the surface. The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Goodwood police registered an inquest for further investigation.”