Woman sentenced to 15 years in jail for stealing R9 million from mining company

Dinah Botes, 42, was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by the Rustenburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, after she was found guilty on 126 counts of theft. North West spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, Lieutenant Colonel Tinyiko Mathebula said trouble started piling up for Botes back in 2022, when she was working for a mining company.

“Reports indicate that between 2014 and 2019, when Botes was still an employee at Sitona Mining, she allegedly transferred over R9 million from the company's coffers, into her personal bank accounts,” said Mathebula. Following an investigation by the Hawks' Rustenburg-based serious commercial crime investigation, a warrant of arrest was issued against Botes, and it was executed on June 13, 2022. Dinah Botes, 42, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment after she was convicted on 126 counts of theft. Picture: Hawks She appeared in court on the same day and was released on R30,000 bail, said Mathebula.

“After making a series of court appearances, she was convicted and sentenced to 15 years for theft,” he said. Meanwhile, North West provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Patrick Mbotho has saluted the investigation and prosecution team for their “sterling work”. Last week, a 52-year-old financial officer of a primary school in Mpumalanga, Larrisa Aloma Vern, was remanded in custody when she appeared before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court.

A financial officer of a primary school in Mpumalanga, Larrisa Aloma Vern was remanded in custody after she allegedly R2,6 million from the institution. Picture: Hawks Vern appeared in court after she was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding the school of an amount over R2.6 million. The vase against Vern was postponed to Monday and Tuesday for formal bail application, according to Mpumalanga provincial Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. It is alleged that during December 2021, Vern was appointed by Delmas Primary School as a financial officer.