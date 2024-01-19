You read right... R100m Powerball jackpot guaranteed tonight

The National Lottery Ithuba announced that the Powerball jackpot for Friday night was a guaranteed R100 million. “This extraordinary jackpot is set to captivate the nation, promising to create life-changing moments for participants across South Africa,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza.

Ithuba said in addition to the R100m Powerball jackpot on offer, someone else has bagged the Powerball Plus jackpot worth over R16 million from the January 16 draw. Ithuba said the person won an amount of R16,587,801.80, won at a Supermarket in Germiston in Gauteng. Ithuba said the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

Ithuba reminded its players that all tickets were valid for 365 days from the date of draw and that all winnings over R50,000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. In October, two people won the R128million Powerball jackpot. Both winners purchased their tickets via online banking platforms - Absa and FNB.

Both winners planned on buying new homes. In December a man in his 50s walked away with over R25 million in the Powerball Plus. According to National Lottery, Ithuba the winning ticket was purchased at a Pick ’n Pay in Pretoria.

He told Ithuba it was the best December of his life, ending off the year as a multi-millionaire. The winner said he had been playing the National Lottery since its inception in South Africa. He planned on buying a new home and investing the money.