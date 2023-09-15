South African employees are concerned about losing their jobs due to lack of digital skills

Around 51% of South African employees polled believe they need to improve their digital abilities in order to operate with computers and other digital devices. Over a third (35%) are concerned about losing their employment due to a lack of IT skills. Some (16%) believe it will happen within the next five years, while others (19%) feel it will happen later.

Only 20% are confident that they would not lose their work due to a lack of IT skills. This is according to a new Kaspersky survey. 2,000 employees across enterprises were surveyed in the Middle East, Turkiye and the Africa region in August 2023. Department heads and senior managers are among those who believe they will lose their jobs due to a lack of digital skills over the next five years. They are particularly concerned about the requirement for ongoing self-education and staying ahead of trends.

Data from Kaspersky. Image supplied “Many are afraid of losing their job due to the explosive advancement of AI/ML (artificial intelligence/ machine learning) solutions. While some individuals and organisations are wary of automatisation and refrain from using it, others adapt their processes to get the most benefits from the newest technologies,” said general manager for the African region at Kaspersky, Andrew Voges. “Employees should be cyber savvy if they want to remain in demand, and companies should help them to tackle digital challenges and develop cyber-security skills,” he said. A person's lack of digital skills may not only limit their career, but also pose major hazards to the cyber-security of the company where they work.

The ‘human firewall’ is a critical line of defence against cyber mishaps. According to recent studies, 95% of cyber-security problems are driven by human error. Employees who click on a phishing link or download malware on a workplace device can cause financial and reputational harm to the firm. This is why employees at all levels, from top executives to interns, should obtain adequate cyber-security training. To help your employees to improve their digital skills, Kaspersky experts recommend:

Perform frequent audits to determine which digital skills are most important for the company and educate personnel. Plan digital literacy classes and training for your personnel to help them enhance their abilities. Make sure staff are aware of current cyber-threats such as phishing, scams, and ransomware attacks, as well as how to spot and avoid them.