The Springbok name is going nowhere, finish and klaar! Gayton Mckenzie blasts Julius Malema over Bok comments

Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie has slammed Economic Freedom Fighters CIC, Julius Malema, after he said the Boks represented white supremacy at the top level. Malema was addressing the Gauteng EFF Provincial Ground Forces Forum on Sunday at the Standard Bank Arena in Johannesburg.

Malema said he did not support Springboks because it had colours and an emblem that represented and reflected the country’s pain of the Apartheid era. "I don’t support Springboks. I don’t support the emblem and the apartheid colours that the National Team wears. We want the colours that represent democracy," Malema said. "Amabokoboko, Die Bokke, Springboks is an apartheid symbol. Springbok must fall," he said.

Taking to social media on Monday, Mckenzie called on the nation to support the fourth time Rugby World Cup winners. “We love the Springboks, we have moved on from any bad or racist connotation associated with it. This is not the time to listen to fools like Malema, let’s celebrate our boys for a hard won victory. The Springbok name is going nowhere finish and klaar,” he said. The former Central Karoo District Municipality mayor made headlines last week when he called on SA rugby management to extend the Boks’ Webb Ellis Trophy tour to other parts of the country.