‘This is a national team’ Gayton McKenzie urges re-think of stops, as Boks kick off Webb Ellis Trophy tour

Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton McKenzie, is calling on South African rugby bosses to add more stops to the Springboks’ tour as they parade the coveted Webb Ellis Trophy around the country, following an epic win against the All Blacks in the Rugby World Cup at the weekend. The team arrived the country on Tuesday morning, greeted by thousands of fans who poured into the OR Tambo International Airport, proudly dressed in green and gold to welcome home the fourth-time champions.

Earlier this week, sarugby.co.za announced that the tour will kick off in Pretoria before moving to Johannesburg and Soweto before moving to Cape Town, Durban and wrapping up in the Eastern Cape. Scores of Springboks supporters welcoming their team on at OR Tambo Airport after winning the world cup. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers OR Tambo International in Johannesburg was festive yesterday as thousands of excited fans pitched up to welcome home our Rugby World Cup champion Springboks. Pictures. Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

The website stated that the locations were selected for population size and because of the Eastern Cape's rugby significance. Taking to Facebook on Wednesday morning, McKenzie called on the rugby powers that be to consider adding more stops along the way. “This is pure nonsense, Gauteng get 3 visits by the Boks whilst other provinces get no visit. What message is this sending out to these neglected provinces, this is a national team not a franchise team. Pls reconsider the touring schedule,” he posted.

Hundreds of people agreed with McKenzie in the comments section, adding that it was selfish to only consider just a few stops.

Responding to a comment that about the request being selfish and the team needing their rest after a brutal competition, McKenzie said it was selfish that Gauteng was given three stops, all within a 100km radius of each venue. “...instead of giving other provinces an opportunity also, anyone that wants to see the Boks can easily drive or take public transport to Soweto, Tshwane or Joburg,” McKenzie said. Bok management said satellite tours are scheduled to Bloemfontein, Nelson Mandela Bay and other centres next year.