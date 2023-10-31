Springboks will be welcomed in true Durban style during trophy tour

Durban — The Springboks will receive a warm welcome in KwaZulu-Natal during their victory tour later this week. That was according to the KZN provincial government and the eThekwini Municipality in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The Springboks returned to South Africa and landed in a packed OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after they became the first nation to lift the Webb Ellis Cup four times after they beat New Zealand by a narrow 12-11 in France on Saturday night. The people of KwaZulu-Natal are brimming with pride and anticipation as they prepare to welcome the Springboks for their victory tour, the statement read. The victory tour is a gesture of appreciation for the millions of South Africans who unwaveringly supported the team throughout the Rugby World Cup tournament.

“Rugby enthusiasts and residents are invited to join the provincial government and eThekwini Municipality in celebrating this momentous occasion and to paint the streets of Durban green and gold this Saturday, November 4, 2023, during the Durban leg of the Webb Ellis Trophy tour,” the statement read. It continued to read that the Springboks will be received by KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Sport, Arts and Culture MEC Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba in true Durban style. “The celebratory procession will commence at approximately 9am in uMhlanga, proceed through KwaMashu before winding its way towards the picturesque Durban beachfront before culminating at the City Hall balcony, where the coveted Webb Ellis Cup will be proudly displayed,” the statement read.

It said that in partnership with SA Rugby, the City will unveil the detailed route soon, ensuring that as many people as possible catch a glimpse of the Springboks and the trophy. “Safety and security measures will be rigorously implemented along the route and at viewing points to guarantee a safe and unforgettable celebration,” the statement read. “In light of the festivities, we kindly request residents and motorists to exercise patience, as temporary road closures will be in effect from 8.30am to 2pm along the parade route.”